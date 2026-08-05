Maryland has acquired the intellectual property rights to the Preakness Stakes, ensuring one of the state's most valuable sporting assets remains under local control. The acquisition protects Maryland's central role in American horse racing while securing economic benefits that flow through the state's racing industry.

The move keeps the second jewel of the Triple Crown firmly anchored in Maryland for decades to come. The Preakness Stakes generates significant tourism revenue each May as thousands of visitors travel to Baltimore for the prestigious race, bringing millions in economic impact to the region.

The Maryland Jockey Club, founded in 1743 as America's oldest sporting association, operates live thoroughbred racing at Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course. The organization combines nearly three centuries of racing tradition with forward-looking investments in fan experience and industry growth.

Maryland Jockey Club secures Preakness Stakes rights for state racing future Maryland acquires Preakness Stakes rights to secure racing future

By securing the Preakness Stakes intellectual property rights, Maryland positions itself to guide the race's future development while maintaining control over marketing opportunities and associated revenue streams. The strategic acquisition comes as the racing industry adapts to changing entertainment landscapes.

The Preakness Stakes serves as the middle jewel of the Triple Crown series, following the Kentucky Derby and preceding the Belmont Stakes. Maryland has hosted this prestigious race since 1873, building a legacy that connects the state's horse racing heritage to modern sporting excellence.