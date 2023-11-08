Maryland Irish Festival 2023

The Maryland Irish Festival is an annual celebration of Irish Culture, heritage and customs benefiting Irish Charities of Maryland, a 501 (C) (3) organization that donates monies to local, regional and national organizations.

The 49th Annual Maryland Irish Festival takes place November 10-12, 2023 at the Timonium Fairgrounds; from 6-11 p.m. on Friday; 12 noon – 11 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 noon - 6 p.m.

Tap your feet to traditional or contemporary Irish music, enjoy delicious Irish food & drink, soak in the cultural exhibits, buy beautiful gifts from area vendors or check out the children’s activities area!

In addition, there will be a special Whiskey Tasting events throughout the weekend. Proceeds from the event are donated to various local nonprofits. Ticket prices vary and are available online as well as on-site. For more information call 443-955-4513 or click here.