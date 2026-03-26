Getting ready for Easter is a breeze at Weis Markets, a beloved Mid-Atlantic grocer with roots stretching back to 1912. With 202 stores across seven states, Weis has become a go-to destination for families looking to celebrate holidays without breaking the bank.

This season, Easter arrives with a fresh collection of ways for shoppers to save. Weis Markets is rolling out their Easter Rewards program, helping customers turn weekly shopping into holiday savings. Shoppers can earn points leading up to Easter, and redeem them for favorites at the Easter table. Free or discounted items include classic holiday staples like Smithfield Smoked Bone-In Ham Portion, spiral-sliced ham, whole boneless ham, turkey breast, rib roast, or even a Tofurky Ham Style Roast for those seeking a plant-based alternative.

Make Easter Easy With A Trip To Weis Markets

Make Easter Easy With A Trip To Weis Markets

The deals don’t end with the main course. Weis Rewards can be used on bonus items such as frozen vegetables, soda, bags of fresh potatoes, sides for just 99 cents, and a selection of Weis’ signature pies. It’s easy to mix and match, creating a full holiday menu that’s both festive and budget-friendly.

Shoppers can start earning rewards now and enjoy these savings beginning March 26. With Weis Markets, it’s simple to fill the Easter table with everything you need—from favorite dishes to those family desserts—without worrying about the grocery bill.

For families prepping for Easter, Weis Markets is making every meal memorable and every dollar go further.