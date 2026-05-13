Every season, families outgrow equipment or finish a sport, leaving extra balls, bats, and gear tucked away in closets and garages. Leveling the Playing Field has found a way to turn those forgotten items into opportunity for thousands of kids. This standout nonprofit acts like a food bank for sports gear, collecting new and gently used equipment from the community and quickly getting it into the hands of schools and youth groups that need it.

The impact is both simple and powerful. Picture a child eager to join a team but unable to play because they lack the right sneakers, glove, or helmet. LPF bridges that gap, opening doors for kids to participate, make friends, and build confidence—all thanks to a gear donation from someone like you.

This spring, the call to action is clear: give your extra sports equipment a second life. Whether it’s a solo donation of a soccer ball or a workplace hosting a bigger collection drive, every effort adds up. Even financial contributions help fuel the mission and keep youth programs running strong.



Make a difference with your extra sports equipment

Make a difference with your extra sports equipment

Now is the perfect time to clear out your old gear, while making a real difference in your neighborhood. For ways to donate, host a collection event, or join the movement for play, visit Leveling the Playing Field’s website or connect with them on social media. Sometimes, the path to a brighter future for a child really does begin in your own garage.

