Lifestyle expert Limor Suss brings easy entertaining solutions for summer's biggest celebrations. Her product picks focus on keeping families well-fed and entertained during backyard gatherings.

Sunsweet's Amaz!n Prunes and PlumGood deliver convenient nutrition with over 100 years of quality behind them. These snacks provide natural energy for active outdoor days without complicated preparation.

The Fisher-Price Pour & Play Water Table keeps toddlers cool and entertained with five play stations designed for hours of outdoor fun. The water table transforms any backyard into an entertainment destination while helping parents manage summer heat.



Limor Suss shares summer products for family-friendly backyard celebrations

Limor Suss shares summer products for family-friendly backyard celebrations

Suss focuses on practical product recommendations that solve real hosting challenges while creating memorable family experiences.

For recipes and product locations, visit Sunsweet.com Find the Fisher-Price Pour & Play Water Table on . More lifestyle content is available at LimorMedia.com.

