Summer brings endless opportunities for family time, and lifestyle expert Limor Suss knows the secret to stress-free entertaining lies in smart preparation. Whether you're hosting backyard barbecues or keeping kids busy on rainy afternoons, the right products transform ordinary moments into memorable experiences.

Start with grilling essentials that actually deliver. Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil provides the strength serious outdoor cooks need, handling everything from delicate fish to hearty vegetables without tearing. When you're ready to elevate your presentation, Reynolds Wrap Fun Foil with Embossed Fireworks Pattern turns ordinary food service into festive displays perfect for Fourth of July gatherings and summer parties.

Of course, summer entertaining often means managing active kids alongside adult guests. The Fisher-Price Grow to Pro Basketball Set solves this challenge beautifully, available on Amazon. This adjustable system keeps children engaged in healthy play while parents focus on hosting duties. Set it up in the driveway for outdoor fun or move it to the basement when weather doesn't cooperate.

For quieter creative time, Crayola Color Wonder products at crayola.com/colorwonder offer the perfect solution. These mess-free art supplies let kids explore their imagination without creating cleanup stress for busy parents. The special markers only work on Color Wonder paper, meaning furniture and clothes stay pristine while creativity flows.

Limor Suss shares summer essentials for family fun and entertaining

Limor Suss shares summer essentials for family fun and entertaining

Even laundry becomes part of the luxury experience with Downy Boutique Botanicals In-Wash Scent Booster Beads. After busy entertaining days, these nature-inspired fragrances - Citrea's luminous citrus, Folia's crisp herbal notes, or Peonia's romantic florals - infuse linens and clothes with boutique-quality freshness. Available at Walmart, they transform ordinary washing into a high-end experience.

Limor's approach focuses on products that work harder so families can enjoy summer more. For additional lifestyle tips and seasonal recommendations, follow @limorsuss on social media.