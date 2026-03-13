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Limor Suss - Must-Haves for March!

Limor Suss - Must-Haves for March!
Zenni
Limor Suss - Must-Haves for March!
Limor Suss - Must-Haves for March!
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Limor Suss has your Must-Haves for March!

From face-forward style to heavenly scents for your home, Limor has you covered.

Limor Suss - Must-Haves for March!
Limor Suss - Must- Haves for March!

Transform your look with Zenni's Frames of You collection. Discover endless eyewear possibilities at affordable prices, from everyday essentials to statement pieces. Create your perfect eyewear wardrobe today!

Shop Lands’ End Women’s Swim at LandsEnd.com for that spring break look. And, if you are staying home, make it a sweet experience with a new scent. Febreze is helping you embrace the escape with their 2026 Scent of the Year – Tranquil Cyprus Coves, a fruit-forward blend of citrus, nectarine, and sea breeze.

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