Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Limor Suss - May 2022

Posted at 2:28 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:28:03-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her May Must Haves for Small Business Week & Mother’s Day.

Microsoft and its partners want to celebrate and support consumers and small businesses on their journey into the modern workplace with devices that are perfect for a hybrid world, including Dynabook , Lenovo ,and HP devices.

Moving on to Mother’s Day gifts!

Charlotte’s Magic Cream is the award-winning, refillable instant turnaround moisturizer for hydrated, glowing, plumper looking skin. Engrave for the perfect gift!

Lindt, the world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, has an amazing collection of LINDOR truffles that will enchant and elevate your Mother’s Day celebrations.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019