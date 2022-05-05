Limor Suss - May 2022

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her May Must Haves for Small Business Week & Mother’s Day.

Microsoft and its partners want to celebrate and support consumers and small businesses on their journey into the modern workplace with devices that are perfect for a hybrid world, including Dynabook , Lenovo ,and HP devices.

Moving on to Mother’s Day gifts!

Charlotte’s Magic Cream is the award-winning, refillable instant turnaround moisturizer for hydrated, glowing, plumper looking skin. Engrave for the perfect gift!

Lindt, the world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, has an amazing collection of LINDOR truffles that will enchant and elevate your Mother’s Day celebrations.

Learn more here.