Limor Suss is all about creative celebrations and practical finds, making Easter both fun and memorable for families.

She says for playful Easter baskets, Crayola’s Scribble Scrubbies are a hit. These adorable toys let kids turn their scribbles into imaginative stories, with one Scribble Scrubbie sold every 30 seconds worldwide. The full collection and interactive fun can be found at Crayola.com.



Limor Suss Makes Easter Fun!

Limor Suss Makes Easter Fun!

If you want a gift that’s practical and pampering, Limor suggests the original Lanolips 101 Ointment. This popular balm holds 400 percent of its weight in moisture and has over 101 uses—from soothing cracked heels and dry cuticles to keeping brows in place and adding extra hydration to skin. Available at Ulta for $16.95, it’s a beauty essential that helps everyone feel their best.

Home fragrance sets the mood for brunch and gatherings. Yankee Candle’s Easter collection includes scents like Jelly Beans, Hoppy Easter, Strawberry Bunny Shortcake, and Easter Bouquet. Shop these festive candles in-store or online at yankeecandle.com to add a sweet touch to your holiday.

Limor Suss shows that a thoughtful mix of creative toys, versatile beauty essentials, and seasonal scents can make Easter celebrations as delightful as they are meaningful. For more inspiration and seasonal favorites, follow @limorsuss on Instagram, TikTok, or visit LimorSuss.com.

