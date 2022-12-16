Watch Now
Limor Suss - Holiday Essentials

Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 13:41:41-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday entertaining and great gift essentials

Pure Maple Syrup from Canada is not just for breakfast, but is great for holiday entertaining.

Hillshire® Snacking Small Plates offer the ideal combination of high quality meats and cheeses in a perfectly sized snack pack for on the go holiday snacking.

Made with real milk and cream, you can find Heluva Good!’s bold-flavored, rich and creamy dips in the dairy aisle of your neighborhood supermarkets!

SIMI Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvigno is perfect for holiday entertaining and available at retailers nationally, as well as on Drizly and simiwinery.com [simiwinery.com].

