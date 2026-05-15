"Learning Without Tears" has been a leader in foundational literacy for more than 40 years, helping more than four million children annually develop the skills they need for school success. Based in Cabin John, the company is known for research-driven, hands-on programs like "Handwriting Without Tears" and "Get Set for School. "Their approach combines explicit instruction with multisensory activities, ensuring that children in Pre-K through grade six build not only handwriting and writing skills but also phonics and keyboarding confidence right from the start.

Recently, handwriting is making a meaningful comeback in classrooms. As technology has taken center stage in education, many teachers have noticed that too much screen time can impact student focus and development. Maryland’s more flexible approach to personal device bans reflects a broader movement to help students unplug and rediscover the benefits of analog learning. Handwriting, often underestimated, turns out to support cognitive growth and offers a valuable, screen-free break that fits perfectly into this balanced approach.

"Learning Without Tears" makes the lessons stick!

"Learning Without Tears" makes the lessons stick!

"Learning Without Tears" is excited to announce the launch of "Get Set for School: Letters & Literacy," a new Pre-K and transitional kindergarten program. By blending the science of reading with hands-on experiences, this new offering helps young learners build the strong reading and writing foundation they need to thrive.

For families and educators looking for ways to support early learning in and out of the classroom, "Learning Without Tears" continues to provide proven programs designed to help every child achieve literacy success.