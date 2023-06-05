Laila's Gift - June 2023

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.

With a network of volunteer Celebrators, Laila's Gift works to make sure all children with special needs or disabilities feel included and loved. Celebrators help set up and tear down parties, pack party boxes, and spread the word about the amazing work the non-profit is doing.

You can help by becoming a Celebrator now! Learn more here, and click the "get involved" tab to get started.