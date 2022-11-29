Laila's Gift - Giving Tuesday

Laila’s Gift is a nonprofit dedicated to shedding light on the challenges of special needs families. Founder Shari Bailey's daughter Laila was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition at birth. Shari was told her daughter may not make it past age two, making each birthday they celebrate together all the more special.

On this Giving Tuesday, your donation helps put smiles on faces like Laila's, and gives every kid the opportunity to honor their special day.

You can continue giving at the First Annual Gifter's Gala on December 17 at Port Discovery! This adults only event is a red carpet, black tie gala that includes dinner, comedy, live music, raffles, and more!

Learn more about Laila's Gift here.