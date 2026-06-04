A new state law brings hope to families where the fear of a loved one wandering into danger is constant. For Shari Bailey, founder of Laila's Gift and parent of a child at risk of elopement, this legislation means everything to families dealing with various conditions including autism, dementia, and Alzheimer's.

The new law strengthens emergency response training and community awareness around vulnerable individuals who may elope throughout their entire lifespan. Elopement refers to when someone leaves a safe environment without permission or supervision, often putting themselves in danger. This affects not only children and adults with autism, but also people with dementia, developmental disabilities, and other conditions.

While not everything advocates wanted made it through, Shari hopes other states will build on this foundation with their own protections. For families living with these daily worries, every step forward matters.

That personal journey as a parent drove Shari to create Laila's Gift, a nonprofit supporting "Sunflower Families" who are raising individuals with hidden and non-visible disabilities. Through advocacy, community programs, and caregiver support, they're building safer, more understanding communities.

Laila's Gift founder celebrates new state law protecting vulnerable individuals

Laila's Gift founder celebrates new state law protecting vulnerable individuals

This June, families can join Laila's Gift for their Annual Sunflower Planting event. The free gathering celebrates individuals with all types of disabilities while bringing people together to plant something beautiful that blooms all summer long. It's about inclusion, awareness, and creating connections that last.

Registration is open now for the June event. Learn more about Laila's Gift programs at LailasGift.org.