Kindred Hair and Skin Center - New Location Open Now

Just a year after opening her dermatology practice in 2017, Dr. Chesahna Kindred needed more space. After construction on the new facility was delayed and temporary offices also fell through, Dr. Kindred turned to an unlikely source to help with a location until her dream space was ready.

Bishop Robbie Davis, Jr. of Celebration Church in Columbia stepped in. The church's "Win in Life" philosophy extends to all areas of ministry, including their business incubator space. Celebration Church knows faith and medicine go hand in hand to help heal communities, and Dr. Kindred was able to use the space for her business until her new facility was ready.

Now, after months of delays and setbacks, the new home of Kindred Skin and Hair Center is open! The center includes a full service hair salon specializing in hair loss conditions, cosmetic and medical dermatology, and conducts clinical research.

Learn more about Kindred Hair and Skin Centers here.

Learn more about Celebration Church of Columbia here.