Sophia McCormick of Kelly + Co Realty knows that discovering Baltimore’s best neighborhoods often means looking for the perfect blend of history, creativity, and everyday convenience. In Remington, she sees all those qualities come together. This central city neighborhood is recognized for its classic rowhomes, friendly community feel, and a growing number of independent businesses.

Among Remington’s new stars is Equitea Matcha Studio, one of the only matcha-focused cafes in Baltimore. Unlike traditional coffee shops that simply add matcha as an afterthought, Equitea is fully dedicated to the art of this vibrant green tea, serving as a haven for matcha fans and the curious alike. The studio reflects Remington’s spirit—a place where new ideas thrive alongside established traditions.

Kelly + Co Realty's Sophia McCormick takes us to Remington

Kelly + Co Realty's Sophia McCormick takes us to Remington

Buyers are drawn to Remington’s mix of architectural charm and renovated homes that balance historic details with modern updates. Its central location offers easy access to I-83, Johns Hopkins University, and the Baltimore Museum of Art, while green spaces like Wyman Park are just a stroll away. Add revitalized streets, walkable corners, and a lower price point than neighboring Hampden or Charles Village, and it is easy to see Remington’s appeal to professionals, creatives, and investors.

Kelly + Co Realty’s Real Estate Rundown celebrates neighborhoods like Remington—places where community flourishes, new businesses contribute to local energy, and homeowners feel truly at home. For those looking to buy, sell, or simply get to know Baltimore’s market, Sophia McCormick and the Kelly + Co team offer local expertise and dedicated service for every step of your real estate journey.