In today’s real estate market, every upgrade counts. Realtor Katie Meyers of Kelly + Co Realty has her finger on the pulse of what buyers notice first and the kinds of improvements that really pay off when it is time to sell. With her local insight, Katie guides homeowners through choices that boost property value without unnecessary spending or effort.

Katie knows that curb appeal sets the tone. A tidy front yard, freshly painted door, and simple landscaping updates can transform a home’s first impression in just a weekend. She encourages clients to think like future buyers, emphasizing projects that make a space stand out, from modern light fixtures to inviting walkway details.

Kelly + Co Realty's Katie Meyers shares what improvements have the best ROI for sellers

Kelly + Co Realty's Katie Meyers give advice to on what improvements have the best ROI for sellers

It is just as important, she says, to skip renovations that do not add much to a home’s resale value. Katie helps sellers focus on what matters, whether they are preparing to list soon or planning ahead. Her advice ensures every project is not just a passion project, but a smart investment.

With practical, targeted upgrades and an understanding of what truly appeals to buyers, homeowners can feel confident in their choices. Kelly + Co Realty remains a trusted partner for those looking to make the most of every improvement and move.