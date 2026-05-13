Jennifer Guerrieri-Phipps of Kelly + Co Realty believes a thriving community is built on more than just beautiful homes. Access to trusted local businesses and top-quality health resources shapes the daily lives of residents. In Timonium, LifeMed Institute has become a destination for those seeking a proactive, personalized approach to wellness and prevention.

LifeMed Institute sets itself apart by focusing on early detection and long-term prevention rather than simply treating symptoms. Each patient receives a thorough evaluation, comprehensive lab testing, and a full hour with a provider to review results in detail. From advanced blood panels and cardiac assessments to hormone optimization and genetic testing, LifeMed designs customized wellness plans that address the root causes of health concerns and help patients achieve lasting results.

This month, the institute is drawing attention to the importance of proactive heart health and comprehensive metabolic screening. Many serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and hormone imbalances, develop gradually and can often be detected early through advanced testing. LifeMed’s strategy gives individuals the information and support they need to optimize risk factors and make informed decisions that protect both longevity and quality of life.

Kelly + Co. Realty's Jennifer Guerrieri-Phipps takes us to Timonium and LifeMed Kelly + Co. Realty's Jennifer Guerrieri-Phipps takes us to Timonium and LifeMed

For new clients interested in taking control of their health, LifeMed Institute is offering free introductory consultations for comprehensive lab work and preventive screenings. Residents can contact the office directly to learn more about current offers and scheduling.

Living in Timonium means having access to a community where wellness comes first. With guidance from local experts like Jennifer Guerrieri-Phipps, the rest of the team at Kelly + Co Realty, and the forward-thinking care at LifeMed Institute, residents are empowered to enjoy a healthier, more fulfilling life.