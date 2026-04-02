When prepping your home for sale, first impressions could impact whether you get an offer or not. Realtor Hannah Marks of Kelly + Co. Realty emphasizes the importance of nailing the first impression to maximize potential buyers interest in your home. Distractions you may not think of like odor, clutter, and how your overall space feels make a huge impact.

Kelly + Co. Realty - First Impressions

Kelly + Co. Realty - First Impressions



It doesn't take a full renovation to make a solid first impression on buyers. Meeting with a realtor early on can help create a curated punch list of the small tweaks you may need to make prior to listing your home to get the most amount of money for your home.