Johns Hopkins warns gasoline burns affect thousands yearly

Gasoline-related burn injuries represent a devastating yet preventable public health crisis affecting thousands of Americans each year. Carrie Cox, Community Outreach Nurse for the Johns Hopkins Burn Center, sees these tragic cases all too often and works to educate communities about the serious dangers of gasoline misuse.

The statistics reveal troubling trends in gasoline burn injuries. Men between ages 10 and 29 face the highest risk, with misuse of gasoline attributed to up to 87% of injuries rather than proper use. This data underscores the critical need for education about gasoline's extreme flammability and the dangerous misconceptions surrounding its handling.



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Gasoline presents unique hazards that many people underestimate. The liquid burns extremely rapidly, but the invisible vapors create an even greater threat by igniting up to 12 feet from the source. This extended ignition range makes gasoline the leading cause of flammable liquid-related burns in the United States, often catching victims completely off guard.

Cox emphasizes that these injuries are entirely preventable through proper education and safety awareness. Her community outreach work focuses on educating the public about gasoline's properties and safe handling practices, particularly targeting the demographic most at risk for these devastating injuries.

Gasoline burns account for up to 23% of burn center admissions across the United States. The Johns Hopkins Burn Center data reflects a national pattern of gasoline misuse leading to life-altering injuries that require specialized treatment and lengthy recovery periods.

These devastating injuries highlight the urgent need for increased public awareness about gasoline safety and proper handling techniques to prevent future tragedies.

Learn more about burn prevention resources at hopkinsmedicine.org.