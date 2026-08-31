Running for a cause creates meaningful connections between communities and the children who need support most. Medical care for pediatric patients requires resources that extend far beyond basic treatment, including specialized equipment, family support services, and innovative research programs that improve outcomes for young patients facing serious health challenges.

The third annual Miracles in Motion 5K takes place Saturday, September 26 at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, combining family-friendly fitness with fundraising for Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Participants can choose from a 5K run, one-mile walk or run, or the 50-meter Critter Crawl designed specifically for children who want to participate alongside their families.

Funds raised through the event provide much-needed resources directly to patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, supporting programs that enhance care quality and family experiences during difficult medical journeys. These contributions help bridge gaps between what insurance covers and what families actually need to navigate pediatric healthcare successfully.



Johns Hopkins Children's Center hosts Miracles in Motion 5K at Maryland Zoo

Johns Hopkins Children's Center hosts Miracles in Motion 5K at Maryland Zoo

The zoo setting creates an engaging atmosphere that transforms a typical charity run into a memorable family experience. Children who participate in the Critter Crawl get exposure to both physical activity and community service, learning early about supporting others while having fun in a unique environment.

Registration includes multiple distance options that accommodate different fitness levels and age groups, ensuring everyone can participate regardless of running experience. The event builds community connections while raising awareness about pediatric healthcare needs that affect families throughout the region.

Use code MIRACLES10 for 10% off registration. Register for the event or donate at HopkinsChildrens5k.org.