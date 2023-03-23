Watch Now
Jergens - Get Your Glow On

Spring is here, and it's time to transition your skin and wardrobe for those sunny days ahead!

Get a beautiful spring glow with Jergens Natural Glow line. Designed for daily use, this moisturizer hydrates while gradually building color, giving you amazing, natural results in just a week.

Jergens Natural Glow is available in fair/medium and medium/deep tones. There's also a firming line to help reduce the appearance of cellulite!

Now through June 20, spend $20 in one transaction on Jergen's Glow products and get a $5 gift card! Learn more here.

You can also enter to win products plus a Summersalt gift card on instagram @jergensus

