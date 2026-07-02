Author Sharon Virts creates bestselling historical novels that transport readers into the emotional world of early America. Her richly-researched stories blend real historical events with deeply personal tales of romance, scandal, family conflict, and intrigue. What makes her work distinctive is how she makes historical settings feel both authentic and surprisingly relevant to modern readers.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Sharon focuses on her Fields of Honor series - interconnected novels exploring what happened after the Revolutionary War ended. These stories dive into the complex years when families, relationships, and an entirely new generation of Americans had to navigate love, loss, reputation, ambition, and forgiveness in a rapidly changing nation.



Historical fiction brings post-Revolutionary America to vivid life

Historical fiction brings post-Revolutionary America to vivid life

The series includes "Masque of Honor" and the newly released "Bargains of Fate." Each novel offers readers a different entry point into this layered world. "Masque of Honor" focuses on romance, family expectations, and emotional conflict, while "Bargains of Fate" explores scandal, public judgment, courtroom drama, and the consequences of personal choices in a society obsessed with reputation and honor. Together, these novels show how the struggles of early America mirror the social pressures and emotional complexities people still face today.

Both "Bargains of Fate" and the re-released "Masque of Honor" are available wherever books are sold and through Sharon's website. Readers can begin with whichever story appeals to them most, as each novel stands alone while contributing to the larger series. Learn about upcoming events and future releases at sharonvirts.com.