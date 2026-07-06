As America approaches its milestone 250th anniversary, historians are uncovering fascinating stories about the traditions, tastes, and everyday experiences that shaped our nation's early years. These discoveries offer fresh perspectives on how our ancestors lived, celebrated, and built the foundation of American culture.

Dave Borghesani, Resident Chocolate Historian at Mars Wrigley, brings a unique lens to early American history through his research into how chocolate became woven into Colonial life. Working with the AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate team for over a decade, Borghesani has traced chocolate's 3,500-year journey through societies and its specific role in America's founding era. His research reveals how this beloved treat connected early Americans to global trade networks and influenced social customs of the time. Learn more about authentic Colonial-era flavors at americanheritagechocolate.com.

Dr. Marcus Smith, the 2026 winner of the AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate History Tellers Award, focuses on preserving and interpreting historically African American communities and heritage sites. His community-driven approach helps ensure that diverse voices and experiences from America's past remain accessible and relevant for future generations. His work with the DuBois Freedom Center highlights the important stories of African American heritage, which can be explored at duboisfreedomcenter.org.



Historians reveal forgotten traditions behind America's 250th birthday

Historians reveal forgotten traditions behind America's 250th birthday.



Together, these historians illuminate why America's 250th anniversary has sparked renewed interest in preserving our nation's heritage. They explore the little-known traditions that defined daily life in early America, from food customs to community celebrations, and explain how museums, educators, and local historians are working to make this rich history engaging and accessible.

The History Tellers Award recognizes individuals who dedicate themselves to preserving and sharing America's stories, ensuring that the experiences of all Americans from various backgrounds and communities continue to inform and inspire new generations as we approach this historic milestone.

