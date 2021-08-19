Hidden Gems of Hampden

Hampden is one of Baltimore's favorite neighborhoods, and we're taking you off the Avenue to find some Hidden Gems!

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. celebrates everything Maryland has to offer, from the Chesapeake Bay to local farms and fisheries. Located in historic Whitehall Mill, the restaurant boasts a beautiful design while honoring the charm and history of the area.

Looking for something special? Jill Andrews Gowns combines creativity and technique to produce truly one-of-a-kind special occasion pieces for weddings, christenings, and more. Jill also collaborated with other Hampden businesses to create Quality Mask Supply when the covid-19 pandemic hit.

Andamento is an Italian word meaning "movement" and also describes the flow of lines in mosaic art. Artist Gail Rosen creates beautiful mosaic art, jewlery, and gifts, and even designs custom pieces!

