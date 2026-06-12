Pack your blanket and appetite for this weekend celebration of music, art, and local flavor. Harmony Woods Music & Arts Fest rolls into Bel Air on June 19-20.

What started as a simple idea to celebrate local talent has grown into something special. Live music fills the air while food trucks dish out everything your taste buds are craving. Kids dive into art projects while parents sample craft beers from regional breweries.

The festival strikes a perfect balance between organized fun and spontaneous discovery. You might stumble across your new favorite band between bites of barbecue, or find yourself unexpectedly drawn to a pottery demonstration.

It's a great way to kick off the summer while supporting the local arts community at the same time.



Harmony Woods Music & Arts Fest brings summer vibes to Bel Air

Harmony Woods Music & Arts Fest takes place June 19 & 20th

The beauty of Harmony Woods lies in its flexibility. Friday-only tickets work for those testing the waters, while weekend passes let you fully embrace the festival spirit. The grounds encourage the kind of meandering that leads to conversations with artists and fellow music lovers.

Local food trucks offer everything from comfort food classics to adventurous fusion, giving visitors plenty of options to satisfy any craving. Pair that with cold beer from regional breweries, and you've got a solid summer evening.

The arts component sets this festival apart from your standard concert lineup. Interactive stations let visitors try everything from painting to pottery, creating memorable moments that feel authentic.

Tickets are available at harmonywoodsfest.com/tickets.