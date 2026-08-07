Harford County beckons visitors with scenic beauty and unique dining experiences that capture the essence of Maryland's coastal charm. Hello Harford, the county's destination marketing organization, showcases more than 350 restaurants, 30+ working farms, and countless attractions that make this region a must-visit destination.

The Island at Flying Point Marina stands out as a one-of-a-kind waterfront restaurant that delivers the quintessential Maryland dining experience. Located minutes from Copperplex, one of Harford's premier youth sports complexes, this family-friendly venue offers guests seats right on the water where they can watch stunning sunsets while enjoying live music.



Harford County offers waterfront dining at The Island at Flying Point Marina

Harford County offers waterfront dining at The Island at Flying Point Marina

The restaurant's signature Maryland crab cake sandwich paired with an orange crush creates the perfect combination for visitors seeking authentic local flavors. The waterfront setting provides a relaxing atmosphere where families can unwind and take in the beautiful scenery that defines Harford County's appeal.

Guests planning their visit should check the restaurant's website at theislandfpm.com for ongoing specials available through October. Visitors can explore more of Harford County's attractions and dining options by visiting Hello Harford's website at HelloHarford.com.

The combination of scenic waterfront dining, family-friendly atmosphere, and authentic Maryland cuisine makes The Island at Flying Point Marina an essential stop for anyone exploring Harford County's diverse attractions and natural beauty.