Summer just got sweeter in Harford County with the launch of the Sweet Indulgences Trail, featuring more than 45 local stops where visitors can enjoy everything from ice cream and snow cones to cookies, cakes, and fresh baked goods.

Jodi Marschhauser, Tourism Manager for Hello Harford County, says the trail connects dessert lovers with locally owned businesses throughout the county. Participants can use a special app to track their visits and win prizes from participating locations along the way.

One featured stop is Tiffanee and Company Bakery, where owner Tiffanee Gale creates fresh baked goods daily. The trail provides valuable exposure for local businesses while giving the community a fun way to discover new favorite treats.



Harford County launches Sweet Indulgences Trail featuring 45 dessert stops

Harford County launches Sweet Indulgences Trail featuring 45 dessert stops



The initiative strengthens connections between businesses and residents while encouraging visitors to explore Harford County's diverse dessert scene. Each stop offers unique specialties, from handcrafted chocolates to artisan cupcakes. Tiffanee and Company Bakery is even creating festive cookies to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Visit HelloHarford.com to download the app and start exploring the Sweet Indulgences Trail this summer.