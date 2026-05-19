Summer is here, and for travelers still planning a seasonal escape, this year’s biggest trend is all about slowing down.

Travel expert Kendra Thornton says there are destinations across Florida that combine luxury, relaxation, and natural beauty — offering travelers a chance to recharge without sacrificing adventure or memorable experiences.

From upscale coastal retreats to lesser-known hidden gems, many travelers are now prioritizing vacations that feel restorative and immersive rather than overly packed with activity. The focus has shifted toward wellness, outdoor exploration, and meaningful downtime.

Go beyond the expected with these Florida finds

Go beyond the expected with these Florida Finds

Thornton says Florida continues to offer far more than traditional beach vacations, with travelers increasingly drawn to experiences like eco-tourism, water adventures, nature excursions, and charming coastal communities that provide a more unexpected side of summer travel.

As demand for summer getaways continues, the appeal of destinations that blend comfort, discovery, and laid-back luxury is stronger than ever. Check out VisitFlorida.com for more information.