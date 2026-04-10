A dependable roof does more than keep out the weather. It protects your entire home and everyone in it, offering comfort and confidence every day. That sense of security starts with Kris Konstruction, a family-owned business trusted for more than 36 years to deliver quality roofing, exteriors, and remodeling with personal care.

What sets this team apart is not just their craftsmanship but the way they stand behind their work. Every project is backed by a lifetime labor warranty so homeowners know their investments are protected for the long run. The process is clear and the service is hands-on, with a team that treats every home as if it were their own.



Get Your Roof Repaired With Kris Konstruction

Get Your Roof Repaired With Kris Konstruction

This season, Kris Konstruction invites you to see exactly how their roofing installation works, from the first consultation through to the final inspection. Watching their careful approach helps homeowners feel confident about the quality above their heads and makes it easy to trust the team with future projects.

Right now, there is a special opportunity for savings. Kris Konstruction offers fifty percent off all labor and free gutter guards to anyone who calls today. It is an ideal time to upgrade your roof and guard your home with craftsmanship that lasts.

When it comes to protecting your house and the people you love, Kris Konstruction makes every shingle and detail count.