July means National Ice Cream Month, and nothing beats the summer heat quite like genuine homemade ice cream. Weis Markets celebrates with frozen treats that go far beyond typical grocery store offerings.

What makes Weis Quality ice cream special starts with Pennsylvania dairy farms. The company processes its own milk, then transforms over 300,000 gallons of excess butterfat into rich, creamy ice cream made right in-house. That farm-to-freezer approach delivers authentic homemade taste that mass-produced brands simply cannot match.



Get 'Weis' this National Ice Cream Month

Get 'Weis' this National Ice Cream Month



While other retailers stock standard frozen options, Weis Quality ice cream represents genuine Pennsylvania dairy craftsmanship. Each batch supports local farming communities while creating the kind of summer treats that taste like they came straight from a family kitchen.

The celebration gets even sweeter with exclusive member savings. Weis Rewards members can grab Weis Quality ice cream for just 99 cents with 100 points throughout National Ice Cream Month. New customers can sign up for rewards at any customer service desk or online at weismarkets.com/rewards