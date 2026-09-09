Fall festival season is here, and Wine at the Shrine is serving up the perfect weekend plan. This Saturday, October 10, families can sip, snack, and support local causes at the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City.

The seventh annual event packs serious fun into five hours. Wine, beer, and mocktail tastings keep everyone happy while kids bounce in inflatables and paint pumpkins. Hayrides cruise the scenic grounds, and farm tours show where the magic happens.

Food trucks roll in with festival favorites, live music sets the vibe, and local vendors bring unique finds. Last year's crowd of 700 proves this isn't your average fundraiser.

Get ready for "Wine at The Shrine!"

Get ready for "Wine at The Shrine!"



The real story happens behind the scenes. Every ticket supports The Franciscan Center's daily mission of serving hundreds of meals to Baltimore's hungry, plus Little Portion Farm's incredible harvest that's donated more than 140,000 pounds of fresh produce since 2019.