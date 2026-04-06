Spring is the perfect time to refresh your space and get a handle on your digital life. Along with decluttering closets, a quick audit of your home technology and monthly bills can unlock savings and streamline your daily routine, which is especially important as connectivity becomes even more essential.

With the sun setting on the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, Verizon is stepping in to help households stay connected. Through the Verizon Forward and Lifeline discounts, qualifying customers can get Fios Home Internet for as low as $20 per month. The application process is simple, and eligible families could save more than $500 a year. Curious if you qualify? Just call 1-844-466-7389 or visit verizon.com/discounts/verizon-forward to learn more.

This spring is also a smart time to give your home tech a closer look. If you’re paying more than $60 a month for internet, Verizon invites you to bring in your bill—current customers and newcomers alike can get a personalized assessment and find a better deal for their needs.

Get A (Digital) Spring Refresh With Verizon

Get A (Digital) Spring Refresh With Verizon

As the school year wraps up and more family members are home, reliable internet becomes even more important. Fios keeps everyone connected, with ultra-low lag and bandwidth to support every device. Plus, new tools like ChatGPT and Gemini on the latest devices make it even easier to organize finances, create room-by-room checklists, and energize cleaning sessions with curated playlists.

For more tips and exclusive offers, visit a local Verizon store or go to verizon.com/discounts/verizon-forward. Start your spring refresh with tech that saves you time and money—so you can enjoy every moment of the season.

