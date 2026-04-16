Sharon Virts brings the past to life with stories that connect deeply to real people and places. As a bestselling author, business leader, and preservationist, she crafts historical novels that draw on genealogy, research, and firsthand knowledge of lived environments. Her characters are rich with emotional depth, shaped by authentic family ties and moments drawn straight from history.

In her novel "Masque of Honor," Sharon shows how stories take on new meaning when they are rooted in actual family traditions and generational patterns. She invites readers to go beyond the page by exploring their own ancestry and discovering the ways that personal history can enrich both fiction and real life. On her website, visitors can access research guides, recommended genealogy tools, and additional resources to help start the journey toward uncovering their own family stories.



Genealogy and storytelling come together in Sharon Virts’ "Masque of Honor"

Genealogy and storytelling come together in Sharon Virts’ "Masque of Honor"

With the re-release of "Masque of Honor," Sharon offers a new opportunity for readers to experience history that feels personal and immediate. Her books, available wherever novels are sold, offer a window into another time while also encouraging readers to look closer at the ties that connect generations.

Through Sharon Virts Books, history becomes an invitation. Every reader can discover how family stories, both old and new, continue to shape our understanding of the world.