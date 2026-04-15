Advanced care is transforming women’s health at GBMC, where a team of minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons combines specialized expertise with the latest technology to deliver better outcomes for complex conditions. These surgeons are gynecologists who have completed advanced fellowship training in handling challenging benign gynecologic issues. They use innovative approaches, including laparoscopic, robotic, and hysteroscopic techniques, all designed to minimize pain, speed recovery, and improve results.

At GBMC, care goes beyond surgery. Patients benefit from a multidisciplinary team dedicated to seamless, holistic support. When necessary, surgeons collaborate with experts in anesthesia, urogynecology, gynecologic oncology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, interventional radiology, and urology, ensuring every patient has access to the right resources at every step.



GBMC's surgeons focus on maternal health with precision care

GBMC's surgeons focus on maternal health with precision care

Uterine fibroids are a common concern for many women. Up to 80 percent will develop these benign tumors by menopause. While some women never notice symptoms, others face heavy bleeding, pelvic discomfort, or fertility challenges. The fibroid care team at GBMC works closely with each patient, helping them understand all available options and choose a treatment that aligns with their symptoms, goals, and lifestyle.

GBMC believes women deserve clear information and individualized guidance, empowering them to make decisions that support their health and wellbeing at every stage of life. With expert providers and a commitment to patient choice, GBMC is redefining what women’s health care can be.