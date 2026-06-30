You've heard of Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, but what are these GLP-1 medications actually doing inside your body, and are they right for you? GBMC General and Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Emily Watters says these rapidly evolving treatment options work differently than you might think.

GLP-1s aren't just appetite suppressants. Dr. Watters explains these medications interact with your brain, your blood sugar, and even your body's reward system and why that matters for patients struggling with weight-related conditions.

Side effects are real, but often manageable. She notes patients can realistically expect certain reactions and identifies specific red flags worth discussing with your provider before starting. She adds certain patients tend to benefit most and shares practical advice on how to find out if your insurance plan will cover treatment.



GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Management Program guides patients to health

GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Management Program guides patients to health



Dr. Watters emphasizes the first step is finding out if a GLP-1 medication could be part of your health journey. Visit gbmc.org/weightloss to learn more or schedule a virtual appointment with Dr. Watters or one of her partners.