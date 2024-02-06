GBMC RX - Pelvic Floor Therapy

Many people avoid seeking treatment for pelvic floor conditions because they are embarrassed, or because they believe these issues are a normal part of aging.

The most recent studies show 30% of women have either pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence at some point in their life, and while they are common, it doesn't mean they are normal.

GBMC Healthcare's Division of Urogynecology offers a variety of options for pelvic floor disorders. These include exercises to strengthen the muscles either at home or with a physical therapist or home device for biofeedback. Therapists can walk through exercises to strengthen, relax and retrain pelvic floor muscles as well as the core, to improve functioning and reduce discomfort.

Learn more here.