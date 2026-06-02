GBMC highlights colorectal cancer screening for Men's Health Month

June is Men’s Health Month. And, while according to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, it’s important to note the incidence of colorectal cancer has been decreasing in recent years. That is a direct result of colorectal cancer screenings.

The newest member of the GBMC Health Partners Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery, Joseph Frenkel, MD, joined Midday Maryland to discuss the importance of colorectal cancer screening as well as the most advanced minimally invasive strategies for surgery, including robotics.

According to Dr. Frenkel, young people need to consider getting a colonoscopy, given the rise in early-onset colorectal cancer. The initial screening age is 45, unless you have a family history or symptoms present prior. It’s imperative a colonoscopy is performed so providers can detect not only cancer itself, but also identify and remove any precancerous polyps, if present.

GBMC Health Partners highlights colorectal cancer screening advances for Men's Health Month GBMC Health Partners highlights colorectal cancer screening advances for Men's Health Month

If needed, the team at GBMC treats colorectal disorders with surgical and endoscopic procedures. They also perform advanced minimally invasive surgery, including robotic surgery. Dr. Frenkel stressed that the provider is in control of the robot at all times. The benefit of using them is they are able to perform procedures in a more exact fashion, which gives the provider better control.

Learn more and schedule your colonoscopy by visiting gbmc.org/colorectal