Ovie Mughelli knows football food. The former Ravens and Falcons fullback has spent countless Sundays perfecting his game-day setup, and now he's sharing his winning formula.

As college football season kicks off, Mughelli is helping fans create the ultimate tailgate experience without the usual pitfalls. His biggest tip? Don't let heartburn knock you out of the game.

Mughelli's playbook covers smart snacking strategies that keep energy high, simple tricks for recreating stadium atmosphere at home, and his go-to setup secrets for the perfect party vibe.

Former Ravens player Ovie Mughelli shares ultimate tailgating tips Former Ravens player Ovie Mughelli shares ultimate tailgating tips

The former NFL All-Pro brings the same strategic thinking he used on the field to game-day entertaining. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or hosting from your couch, his approach maximizes fun while minimizing the food coma.

Get Mughelli's complete tailgating tips at TipsOnTV.com.