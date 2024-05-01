May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Flourishing Minds Wellness Center helps provide a safe, nonjudgmental atmosphere for health and healing.

Flourishing Minds is a holistic substance abuse and mental health center. They offer group and individual therapy, psychiatry services, medication management, community resources, and holistic health services to residents of Baltimore City, county, and the surrounding areas. The clinic explores holistic approaches to integrated care and pioneers change in destigmatizing mental health issues.

The facility is modern, clean ,and peaceful to cultivate a calm environment for clients to thrive in a journey of awareness, advocacy, and empowerment.

Learn more here, or call 667-298-3048.