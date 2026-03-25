Weight loss after forty can feel frustrating, especially when traditional routines stop delivering results. Optimal Body understands these challenges and takes a different approach. Led by International Weight Loss Expert Dr. Cory Aplin, the program focuses on what’s often overlooked—metabolic friction. This hidden factor can slow progress and make it difficult to see changes, even with hard work and healthy habits.

Optimal Body’s solution is designed to address metabolic friction, helping clients move past plateaus and achieve sustainable results. The program is customized to each individual, offering support, guidance, and proven strategies that make the journey easier.

Fit After Forty With Optimal Body

Fit After Forty With Optimal Body

Motivated to start? The first 25 new clients who schedule an appointment gain exclusive access to Dr. Aplin’s tailored plan. Reach out at (240) 201-2552 or visit MyOptimalBody.com to unlock your potential and finally move toward your goals.

