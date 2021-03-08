Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Tax Time

It's tax season again, and the good news is, filing will be much the same as last year.

There are no huge changes to things like limits for retirement or investment accounts, and any stimulus checks received in 2020 will not be taxed. This means stimulus money is treated like an advance on money you would’ve received anyway as part of your tax refund this year.

While there was a one time extension in 2020 as the IRS dealt with the pandemic, things are back on track and taxes are due in April this year.

