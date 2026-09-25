The 10th annual Fill the House event is coming up on October 14th, giving Baltimore residents a chance to make a real difference for intimate partner violence survivors. WMAR and Weis Markets collaborate with House of Ruth Maryland for this community gathering to collect everyday items that help families rebuild their lives.

Fill the House creates an opportunity for neighbors to support survivors by donating basic necessities and comfort items. These donations help survivors focus on what matters most: their safety and healing journey.

House of Ruth Maryland provides comprehensive services to survivors and their families, including safe housing, counseling, and free legal aid. The organization tackles intimate partner violence through direct services and community education programs.

The annual event demonstrates how community support transforms lives. When survivors have access to everyday comforts, they can concentrate their energy on building stability and independence.

This milestone 10th anniversary shows Baltimore's ongoing commitment to supporting those escaping dangerous situations. The event brings people together around the simple but powerful idea that everyone deserves safety and support.



Fill the House event brings community together to support survivors

Fill the House event brings community together to support survivors

House of Ruth Maryland has developed comprehensive support systems that meet survivors where they are, from emergency shelter to long-term counseling. Fill the House helps stock these programs with items that make recovery possible.

Visit wmar2news.com/fillthehouse and houseofruthmadmaryland.org for more information.

