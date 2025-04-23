Fill a Glass with Hope and help kids in need at your local Shoppers

American Dairy Association North East has partnered with Shoppers to raise money to provide fresh milk from local dairies to regional food banks and food pantries. Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, but one of the least donated due to refrigeration needs for milk.

The Fill a Glass with Hope program is especially important in the summer months, when kids lose access to free school lunches and families’ reliance on food assistance drastically increases.

Local farms like Dialed-In Dairy in Thurmont are proud to partner with Shoppers for this important initiative. It's the 10th anniversary of Fill a Glass With Hope, and thanks to support of dairy farmers, retail grocery store partners and customers who donate, the program has provided more than 41 million servings of milk to those in need.

Customers can donate at the register at any Shoppers Food store in Maryland, DC, or Virginia through May 15th.

Learn more here.