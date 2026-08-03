Families discover new ways to honor veterans through National Mall monument

America's newest military tribute gives families nationwide a powerful way to honor the more than 41 million Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The National Military Monument, unveiled on the National Mall during America's 250th anniversary celebration, combines military history with interactive technology that transforms how people connect with their family's service legacy.

The monument allows visitors to search for family members, friends, and loved ones who served while giving families the opportunity to submit missing service records for future recognition. An online experience extends the monument's reach beyond Washington, D.C., enabling people across the country to participate in preserving military stories.

Retired U.S. Air Force Major General Bob LaBrutta, Vice President at USAA, emphasizes the significance of this new national tribute. The decorated veteran brings decades of military experience to discussions about why military service remains central to America's story and how families can help preserve veteran legacies for future generations.