Explore Rosedale with the W Home Group

This week, we're heading to Rosedale with agent Matt Pivec. Rosedale is perfect for first time home buyers and is one of the most affordable areas in the county. It's also home to Baltimore Built Strength and Conditioning. Owned by Baltimore natives and brothers Dominic and Anthony Morisi, Baltimore Built offers functional and conditioning strength classes, group classes, kids group, personal training and more, all focused on building strength, confidence, and resiliency.

For commuters, Rosedale is easily accessible to I-95 and just 20 minutes from downtown Baltimore. Shopping and dining at White Marsh Town Center and the Avenue are just a short drive away, and Rosedale also has plenty of community parks and walking trails!

As a post WWII community, most homes in Rosedale are solidly built, sturdy single family homes, perfect for new families or first time buyers. The average list price is just over $300,000, about $50,000 less than the Baltimore County average.

