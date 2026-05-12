Baltimore’s Harbor East has a new hotspot for adventure: Sandbox VR, where groups can dive straight into action-packed virtual worlds without ever leaving the city. Sandbox VR transforms any ordinary outing into a shared, immersive experience that rivals what you’d find at major theme parks. From battling zombies alongside friends to surviving the twists of a Squid Games-inspired challenge, every adventure places you right in the middle of the story. These high-energy, interactive journeys are designed for everyone, making Sandbox VR the perfect pick for family fun, a unique date night, or even a corporate team-building event.

Sandbox VR is just one of the bold concepts brought to life by LOL Entertainment, a company focused on building connections through immersive, social entertainment. Their lineup also includes family-friendly spots like Cluville Kids Escape Room and Time Mission, with every attraction built around getting people off the sidelines and into the action together.

Experience Baltimore’s newest virtual reality escape at Sandbox VR

Experience Baltimore’s newest virtual reality escape at Sandbox VR



The buzz around Baltimore doesn’t stop at virtual reality battles. Guests can look forward to Age of Dinosaurs, an all-new virtual adventure co-created with the Natural History Museum in London. This latest experience lets families and explorers of all ages come face-to-face with lifelike dinosaurs in a safe and truly awe-inspiring setting—a perfect choice for anyone craving cultural wonder rather than competition.

While the initial presale has ended, LOL Entertainment offers new promotions throughout the year. For the latest deals or to plan your visit, check the website and follow along on social media. For anyone looking to turn an ordinary evening into an extraordinary memory, Sandbox VR in Harbor East is ready to immerse you in the fun.