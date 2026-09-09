You're doing everything right, yet the results aren't showing. Clean eating has become second nature, your workout routine stays locked in, but your body seems determined to stay exactly where it is.

Dr. Cory Aplin at Optimal Body sees this scenario constantly in his practice. After years of helping frustrated adults, he's learned why bodies suddenly become resistant to change after decades of cooperation.

Your internal systems shifted gears without warning. The metabolic engine that once responded to every dietary tweak now runs by completely different rules. What felt effortless in your younger years requires an entirely new strategy.



Dr. Cory Aplin reveals why weight loss stalls after 40

Dr. Cory Aplin reveals why weight loss stalls after 40

Dr. Aplin starts with deep metabolic analysis to pinpoint exactly where your system is getting stuck. Instead of generic meal plans, his approach targets the specific biological factors that create resistance to weight loss in adults.

The shift happens when you stop fighting your biology and start working alongside it. His protocols focus on restoring your body's natural ability to process nutrients and burn calories effectively.

Learn more about metabolic testing and personalized solutions at www.optimalbody.com.

