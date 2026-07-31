The Phoenix on Park stands as proof that downtown Baltimore housing doesn't require choosing between quality and affordability. At 225 & 235 Park Avenue, Dominion Properties transformed two buildings that sat empty for years into modern apartments where every detail matters.

These aren't surface-level renovations. Every single unit has been gutted and rebuilt from the ground up. New plumbing runs throughout the buildings. Fresh electrical systems power every room. Modern finishes create spaces that feel current and comfortable. The company replaced everything, creating apartments with quality you can see and feel the moment you walk through the door.

The Phoenix on Park offers downtown living at prices designed to be accessible. The renovation process prioritized both craftsmanship and reasonable costs, delivering apartments that maintain high standards without premium pricing.

Phoenix on Park brings quality downtown apartments to Baltimore

Dominion Properties turns deteriorating Baltimore rowhouses into affordable apartments

Downtown Baltimore residents can find quality construction at reasonable rent. The Phoenix on Park proves that accessible housing can exceed expectations rather than simply meet basic needs, giving residents both the location and quality they want.

For more information on Dominion Properties and the Phoenix on Park, check out their websites DominionBuysHouses.com and PhoenixOnPark.com.