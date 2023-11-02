Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

DeVry University - Career Advancement Tips

Posted at 2:23 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 14:23:49-04

Opportunities to develop skills, or upskilling, are critical in driving worker retention, career advancement, business growth and economic competitiveness, however a new study from Devry University says there's a gap between "saying" and "doing", especially for women and people of color.

For instance, despite 55% of women stating that upskilling is essential for their future career development, only 37% of surveyed women say they have actually used company-paid upskilling — compared to 56% of men.

DeVry University offers courses that fit into your lifestyle, budget, and skill set.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices