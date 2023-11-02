DeVry University - Career Advancement Tips

Opportunities to develop skills, or upskilling, are critical in driving worker retention, career advancement, business growth and economic competitiveness, however a new study from Devry University says there's a gap between "saying" and "doing", especially for women and people of color.

For instance, despite 55% of women stating that upskilling is essential for their future career development, only 37% of surveyed women say they have actually used company-paid upskilling — compared to 56% of men.

